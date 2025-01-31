At least 700 people have been killed since Sunday in intense fighting in Goma, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, a UN spokesman said Friday.

Rwandan-backed rebel group M23 has seized Goma, the biggest city in the country's east, and is advancing south as volunteers and the struggling Congolese army attempt to beat them back.

"The World Health Organization and its partners conducted an assessment with the government" between Sunday and Thursday, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

They reported that "700 people have been killed and 2,800 people injured that are receiving treatment in health facilities", he said.

Goma was taken after fighting earlier this week, and M23 militants have vowed to march to the capital Kinshasa.

"If you look at the past, this has the potential of triggering a wider regional conflict," UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said during a press conference.

"Therefore it is of the utmost importance that all diplomatic efforts should be geared toward avoiding this and bringing about the secession of hostilities," he said.