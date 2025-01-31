Thousands of people have demonstrated at the Rafah border crossing against a proposal touted by US President Donald Trump for Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians ethnically cleansed from besieged Gaza.

Protesters on Friday could be heard chanting "Long Live Egypt" and waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags.

"We say no to any displacement of Palestine or Gaza at the expense of Egypt, on the land of Sinai," said Sinai resident Gazy Saeed.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Wednesday rejected the idea that Egypt would facilitate the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and said Egyptians would take to the streets to express their disapproval.

Trump says Egypt, Jordan will comply

Trump said on Saturday that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza, which he called a "demolition site" following 15 months of Israeli genocidal war that rendered most of its 2.3 million people homeless.

On Thursday, Trump forcefully reiterated the idea, saying "We do a lot for them, and they are going to do it," in apparent reference to abundant US aid, including military assistance, to both Egypt and Jordan.