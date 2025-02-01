An air ambulance carrying six people crashed near Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, with no survivors expected, according to the aircraft’s operator.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company operating the aircraft, confirmed that the plane was transporting a pediatric patient and the child's escort, along with four crew members, including the pilot, co-pilot, a physician, and a paramedic.

“Our immediate concern is for the patient’s family, our personnel, their families, and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground,” the company said in a statement, according to NBC News.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that all six people on board were Mexican nationals.

The child, who had travelled to the US for “life-saving treatment,” was on the way home to Mexico, according to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold.

“The treatment ran its course. She was ready to go home, and we were contracted to bring her back home to Mexico,” Gold said.

The aircraft’s final destination was Tijuana International Airport, from where the patient was to be transported by ground ambulance.

Shriners Children's Philadelphia Hospital confirmed that the child had been treated at their facility and was travelling with her mother at the time of the crash.

Investigation underway

The aircraft, a Learjet 55, had departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it went down at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation, with the NTSB leading the inquiry.

Video footage from the crash site showed flames and heavy smoke.