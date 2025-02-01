Six Americans who had been detained in Venezuela in recent months have been freed by the government of President Nicolas Maduro after he held talks with a Trump administration official during which Maduro sought a "new beginning in bilateral relations" with Washington.

US President Donald Trump and his envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, announced on Friday the release of the six men on social media.

The visit by Grenell came as a shock to many Venezuelans who hoped that Trump would continue the "maximum pressure" campaign he pursued against Maduro during his first term.

Grenell's hours long trip to Venezuela, according to the White House, was focused on Trump's efforts to deport Venezuelans back to their home country, which currently does not accept them, and on the release of the detained Americans.

"We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens," Grenell posted on X along with a photo showing him and the men aboard an aircraft. "They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him."

Meeting was held in 'mutual respect'

Grenell and Maduro met at the Miraflores presidential palace in one of the first known meetings by the second Trump administration with a government it considers hostile.

But Maduro stressed the meeting had "zero agenda" and that he sought a "new beginning in bilateral relations" with the United States, according to a statement from the government in Caracas.

According to Caracas, the Maduro-Grenell meeting was held in "mutual respect" and various issues were discussed including migration and the "negative impact of economic sanctions."

The government statement also expressed Venezuela's "willingness to maintain open diplomatic channels."