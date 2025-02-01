Finland has announced a new military aid package for Kiev, worth more than $200 million, bringing total aid from the Nordic country for Ukraine to $3.1 billion.

President Alexander Stubb on Friday approved the government proposal on Finland’s 27th aid package to Ukraine since Russia launched its war in early 2022.

The package is worth almost $207 million, bringing the value of the defence equipment delivered by Finland to Ukraine to $3.1 billion, Finnish public broadcaster YLE reported.

"We are providing exactly the kind of support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front," Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement.

