WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fighting in DRC spurs 'health emergency' — African health agency
"Extreme conditions, combined with insecurity and mass displacement have fuelled the mutation of the mpox virus," says head of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fighting in DRC spurs 'health emergency' — African health agency
The clade 1b variant of mpox, which has been recorded in many countries across the world in recent months, first emerged in the neighbouring South Kivu province in 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
February 1, 2025

The head of Africa's health agency has said the situation in the DRC city of Goma was a "full-scale public health emergency", warning that the fighting there could fuel major pandemics.

M23 armed group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has been advancing across the Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile east, which has been the scene of numerous infectious disease outbreaks.

Earlier this week, M23 seized control of most of North Kivu's capital Goma, a densely populated city of three million people, one million of whom are displaced.

Jean Kaseya, head of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said it was these "extreme conditions, combined with insecurity and mass displacement have fuelled the mutation of the mpox virus".

The clade 1b variant of mpox, which has been recorded in many countries across the world in recent months, first emerged in the neighbouring South Kivu province in 2023.

"Goma has become the epicentre, spreading mpox across 21 African countries," he said in a letter sent on Friday to African leaders.

RelatedLab holding Ebola samples in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross
RECOMMENDED

Risk of spreading major outbreaks

"This is not only a security issue – it is a full-scale public health emergency," Kaseya said.

"This war must end. If decisive action is not taken, it will not be bullets alone that claim lives – it will be the unchecked spread of major outbreaks and potential pandemics that will come from this fragile region… devastating economies and societies across our continent," he said.

The conditions had also led to "widespread measles, cholera and other outbreaks, claiming thousands more lives".

The conflict in the eastern DRC is a dramatic escalation in a region that has seen decades of conflict involving multiple armed groups, which over the past three decades have claimed an estimated six million lives.

International observers have sounded the alarm on the humanitarian impact of the escalating conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed