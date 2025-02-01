The head of Africa's health agency has said the situation in the DRC city of Goma was a "full-scale public health emergency", warning that the fighting there could fuel major pandemics.

M23 armed group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has been advancing across the Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile east, which has been the scene of numerous infectious disease outbreaks.

Earlier this week, M23 seized control of most of North Kivu's capital Goma, a densely populated city of three million people, one million of whom are displaced.

Jean Kaseya, head of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said it was these "extreme conditions, combined with insecurity and mass displacement have fuelled the mutation of the mpox virus".

The clade 1b variant of mpox, which has been recorded in many countries across the world in recent months, first emerged in the neighbouring South Kivu province in 2023.

"Goma has become the epicentre, spreading mpox across 21 African countries," he said in a letter sent on Friday to African leaders.