Deadly Southern California wildfires fully contained after 24 days
At least 29 were killed, and over 18,000 structures were damaged or destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires, according to reports.
The fires, which broke out on Jan. 7, were fueled by extreme drought conditions and powerful winds. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
February 1, 2025

The deadly Eaton and Palisades wildfires in Southern California, which burned thousands of acres and caused widespread destruction, have been fully contained after 24 days, local media reported on Friday.

The fires, which broke out on Jan. 7, were fueled by extreme drought conditions and powerful winds.

The Palisades Fire ignited in Pacific Palisades, east of Malibu, and spread rapidly, while the Eaton Fire erupted in the foothills of Angeles National Forest before moving into Altadena.

At least 29 people lost their lives in the blazes, with 17 deaths linked to the Eaton Fire and 12 to the Palisades Fire, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said, according to NBC News.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fires.

Historic buildings destroyed

The Palisades Fire scorched 23,448 acres, destroying 6,837 structures and damaging over 1,000 more, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the media outlet reported.

The Eaton Fire consumed 14,021 acres, with nearly 4,000 acres affected in urban areas.

The flames destroyed 9,418 structures, including historic buildings in Altadena.

A storm earlier this week brought the first significant rainfall in months, helping firefighters contain the fires.

“Rain showers across Southern California have greatly reduced current fire potential,” the outlet quoted Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler as saying.

