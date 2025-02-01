WORLD
3 MIN READ
Arab nations reject Trump's Gaza ethnic cleansing plan
The six-nation meeting comes in the wake of repeated statements from US President Trump suggesting to "clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.
Arab nations reject Trump's Gaza ethnic cleansing plan
Trump's proposal has received widespread condemnation, with critics calling it "ethnic cleansing" and a "war crime." / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 1, 2025

A six-nation Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo has firmly rejected the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and reiterated the call for the implementation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saturday's meeting, held at Egypt's invitation and attended by representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, and the Arab League, issued a joint statement stressing the importance of working toward a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The statement also expressed support for collaboration with US President Donald Trump's administration to achieve a comprehensive peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

The participating countries voiced their strong opposition to any attempts to infringe on the inalienable rights of Palestinians, including settlement activities, forced expulsions, house demolitions, land annexations, or any measures encouraging the displacement or uprooting of Palestinians from their land.

The six nations called on the international community, particularly global powers and the UN Security Council, to take immediate action toward implementing the two-state solution.

RECOMMENDED

'Clean out' Gaza

Saturday's meeting comes in the wake of repeated statements from Trump suggesting to "clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, describing the enclave as a "demolition site."

The two countries, however, vehemently rejected any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land.

Trump's proposal came after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Palestine's Gaza on January 19, suspending the Israeli war, that has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The relentless Israeli attacks have reduced the enclave to a wasteland of ruins and rubble.

Trump's proposal has received widespread condemnation, with critics calling it "ethnic cleansing" and a "war crime." Many countries in the Muslim and Arab world, as well as European nations such as France, have firmly rejected the idea.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA