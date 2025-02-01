WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump tariffs pledge comes due as US hits Canada, Mexico, China with levies
The US will impose a 25% levy on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a 10 percent rate on Canadian energy resources, while imports from China would face 10% tariffs.
Trump tariffs pledge comes due as US hits Canada, Mexico, China with levies
The tariffs aim to pressure Mexico, Canada and China to cooperate more on drug enforcement and border security, according to the White House. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump has ordered 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10 percent on goods from China starting on Tuesday to address a national emergency over fentanyl and illegal immigrants entering the US, White House officials said.

Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 percent levy, the White House said on Saturday.

"President Donald Trump is taking decisive action to protect Americans from the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45," noted a statement.

The US accused Mexican cartels of being the "world's leading traffickers" of fentanyl and other drugs, alleging an alliance between the cartels and the Mexican government.

Regarding Canada, the White House highlighted growing fentanyl production and illegal border crossings, stating: "Enough fentanyl was seized at the northern border last fiscal year to kill 9.8 million Americans."

China was criticised for its alleged role in subsidising chemical companies in exporting fentanyl, with the White House claiming: "China not only fails to stem the source of illicit drugs but actively helps this business."

RelatedTrump issues ultimatum to BRICS: Stay with dollar or face 100% tariffs

Canada, Mexico response

RECOMMENDED

In response to Trump's tariffs, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the move would harm Canadians and Americans alike, and will strain the ties between the two countries.

"Alberta will do everything in its power to convince the US President and Congress, as well as the American people, to reverse this mutually destructive policy," she said on X.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Canada has no choice but to "hit back and hit hard."

"As Premier of Ontario, the federal government has my full support for a strong and forceful response that matches US tariffs dollar for dollar," he said on X.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that "problems are not solved by imposing tariffs, but by talking and dialoguing, as we did in recent weeks with your State Department to address the phenomenon of migration, in our case, with respect for human rights."

"I instruct the Secretary of Economy to implement Plan B that we have been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico's interests," Sheinbaum said in a statement on X.

The tariffs aim to pressure Mexico, Canada and China to cooperate more on drug enforcement and border security, according to the White House.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China