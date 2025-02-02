Sunday, February 2, 2025

1630 GMT — Palestinian medics recovered nine more bodies from under the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave since October 2023 to 47,498, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that four injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the injured to 111,592 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

1615 GMT — Over 61,700 Palestinians killed in Israel’s genocidal war

At least 61,709 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, local authorities said.

“Only 47,487 bodies were transferred to hospitals, while 14,222 remained missing under the rubble,” Salama Marouf, who heads Gaza’s government media office, told a news conference in Gaza City.

He said the victims included 17,881 children, including 214 newborn babies.

“More than 38,000 Palestinian children were orphaned by the Israeli war,” Marouf said.

According to the local official, at least 1,155 medical personnel, 205 journalists, and 194 civil defense workers were also killed during the Israeli onslaught, which also damaged more than 450,000 housing units.

1555 GMT — Jordan royal palace says Trump invites king to White House

Jordan's King Abdullah II has accepted an invitation to visit the White House and meet US President Donald Trump later this month, the royal palace said.

"King Abdullah II will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, after His Majesty received an invitation letter from President Trump last week," the royal palace said in a statement.

It comes after Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt take in Palestinians from Gaza.

1046 GMT — Qatar calls for full implementation of next ceasefire talks

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

During a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, Al Thani stressed the need to start the second phase of the agreement to bring stability to the region.

The first six-week phase of the agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave that killed over 47,400 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

1036 GMT — Freed Palestinian prisoner killed in Israeli strike in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian freed in a prisoner swap deal with Israel last year was killed by an Israeli air strike in the occupied West Bank, local reports said.

Abdul Hadi Issam Alawneh lost his life in the attack that targeted a vehicle Saturday evening in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, the Hamas-run Prisoners Media Office said in a statement.

Another Palestinian was killed in the Israeli attack.

Alawneh was released from Israeli custody under a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas in November 2023.

1033 GMT — Many injured Palestinians cross Rafah border for treatment in Egypt

46 injured, sick Palestinians, along with attendants, leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing on 2nd day for treatment in Egypt, according to medical sources tell Anadolu.

1008 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers burn mosque in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have burnt a mosque northwest of Jericho city in the occupied West Bank, according to a local activist.

Hasan Mleihat of the non-governmental Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said settlers also tried to torch a tractor in the Mleihat Bedouin community in the area.

“The mosque was completely burned down, but residents managed to stop the fire on the tractor,” he added.

Illegal settlers carried out over 2,970 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank in 2024, according to Palestinian figures.