Canada and Mexico have announced retaliatory measures against tariffs imposed earlier on their goods by US President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday Canada would impose 25 percent tariffs on $106.5 billion of US goods in response to US tariffs.

$20 billion would take effect from Tuesday and $86 billion in 21 days, Trudeau told a news conference.

Trudeau warned the tariffs would hurt the United States, a long-time ally.

He encouraged Canadians to buy Canadian products and vacation at home rather than in the US.

He said some non-tariff measures, including some relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships, are being looked at.

Trudeau also added that both Canada and Mexico are working together to face the tariffs imposed on their goods by Washington.

Trump earlier signed an executive order imposing 25 percent tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico starting on Tuesday except Canadian energy products, which will be subject to a 10 percent duty.