Plane in US midair collision tried to pull up before crash — investigation
Data from the jet's flight recorder indicate it was flying at approximately 99 metres, plus or minus 7.6 metres, while the helicopter was flying at its maximum 61 metres altitude.
Aftermath of American Eagle flight 5342 crash in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 2, 2025

Preliminary investigations into the January 29 midair collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, have uncovered the plane tried to pull up a second before the crash.

The crash, which killed a total of 67 people onboard an American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, has raised questions about flight path adherence and operational errors.

Data confirms that the air traffic controller alerted the helicopter to the presence of the CRJ700 about two minutes before the crash.

One second before impact, the crew aboard the American flight had a "verbal reaction," according to the plane's cockpit voice recorder, and flight data shows the plane's nose began to rise, officials said.

The official said an automated radio transmission alerted "traffic, traffic, traffic," was heard on the voice recorder and then sounds of the collision were heard before the recording ended.

Data from the jet's flight recorder indicated it was flying at approximately 99 metres, plus or minus 7.6 metres, at the time of impact, said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Radar data from the control tower, meanwhile, showed the helicopter at 61 metres, the maximum altitude allowed for the designated flight corridor.

The nearly unexplained 100-foot discrepancy is a key focus of the investigation led by the NTSB.

Officials are working to reconcile the conflicting readings and retrieve data from the helicopter's black box.

"That's what our job is, to figure that out," said Todd Inman, NTSB board member, during a news conference.

Investigators are examining whether the chopper deviated from its approved flight path and if any operational errors contributed to the collision.

Army reveals 3rd soldier killed in helicopter

The US Army identified the third victim on Saturday of the crash as Captain Rebecca M. Lobach, 28, from the state of North Carolina.

Lobach, an aviation officer assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, had served since July 2019, it said.

Her awards included the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

The Army earlier revealed the identities of two others killed in the helicopter.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O'Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland, were identified as victims of the crash.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
