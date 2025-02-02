The world's largest and oldest iceberg is on a crash course with a remote island potentially putting wildlife in peril, Australian broadcaster SBS News reported Sunday.

The whopping chunk of ice, commonly known as a "megaberg," is drifting toward South Georgia, a British overseas territory in northern Antarctica.

The A-23-A iceberg which first broke away from the Antarctic shelf in the 1980s, is 40 meters tall and weighs an estimated 1 trillion tonnes, but what makes it remarkable, experts said, is how long it has survived.

Sue Cook, a glaciologist at the University of Tasmania, said with about 90 percent of the ice sitting underwater, the iceberg got stuck on the sea floor.

"So like a ship with a deep keel, if it gets into shallow waters, it can run aground on the ocean bed. And that happened with this iceberg for more than 30 years," she was quoted by SBS.

The iceberg broke free in 2020 and has since been traveling north.

Its journey has been delayed at times by ocean forces that kept the iceberg spinning in place for months at a time.

But experts said it now appears to be drifting toward South Georgia Island and could reach the island within weeks, though it is possible it may bypass it, according to Petra Heil, a sea ice scientist at the Australian Antarctic Division.