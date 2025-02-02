WORLD
3 MIN READ
China opposes US tariff move, vows retaliatory measures
Beijing denounced Washington’s 10 percent tariff on Chinese exports as a violation of global trade rules and vowed countermeasures.
China opposes US tariff move, vows retaliatory measures
China urged the US to "correct its wrong practices, meet China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
February 2, 2025

China "firmly" opposed the US announcement of a 10 percent tariff on Chinese exports, vowing to take countermeasures to safeguard its interests.

“China’s position is firm and consistent. Trade and tariff wars have no winners. The US’s unilateral tariff hikes severely violate WTO (World Trade Organization) rules. This move cannot solve the US's problems at home and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Fentanyl is an issue in the US. In the spirit of "humanity and goodwill," China has supported Washington's response to the issue, according to the statement.

At the US request, China announced in 2019 a decision to officially schedule fentanyl-related substances as a class, according to the statement.

“We are the first country in the world to do so. China has conducted counternarcotics cooperation with the US side in a broad-based way," it said.

The US needs to view and solve its fentanyl issue objectively and rationally instead of threatening others with arbitrary tariff hikes, it maintained.​​​​​​​

“Additional tariffs are not constructive and bound to affect and harm the counternarcotics cooperation between the two sides in the future," it said.

RECOMMENDED

China vows WTO challenge

A spokesperson from the Commerce Ministry also said that Beijing is "strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it."

“The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US seriously violates the rules of the WTO. It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems but also undermines the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US," according to a statement.

China, it added, it would file a lawsuit with the WTO for the "wrong" US practices, and will take "corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests."

"China hopes that the US will objectively and rationally view and deal with its own fentanyl and other issues, rather than threatening other countries with tariffs," it said.

China urged the US to "correct its wrong practices, meet China halfway, face problems, have frank dialogues, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect."

RelatedTrump tariffs pledge comes due as US hits Canada, Mexico, China with levies
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force