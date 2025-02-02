WORLD
Russian missile strike kills at least 14 people in Ukraine's Poltava: Kiev
Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that Russia launched over 40 missiles toward the country.
Three days of national mourning have been declared in the region until Feb. 4. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
February 2, 2025

Ukraine claimed that at least 14 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the city of Poltava a day earlier.

“The death toll has risen to 14 people, including two children. One person died in hospital," said a statement by the Poltava Regional Military Administration on Telegram on Sunday.

Indicating that 17 people were wounded, including four children, the statement said that 22 others were rescued from the area of the strike.

Earlier, the Poltava Regional Military Administration said that 12 people were killed in the attack, and that search and rescue efforts at the site of Saturday's attack are still ongoing.

It further said that 18 residential buildings and an unspecified number of kindergartens in Poltava were damaged, adding that three days of national mourning have been declared in the region until Feb. 4.

Kiev urges allies to act

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed on Telegram that Russia launched over 40 missiles toward the country. It did not provide details on how many of the missiles were downed.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed the need for further support for Kiev.

"Every air defense system, every interceptor missile, means a life saved. It is crucial that our partners take action, fulfil our agreements, and increase pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said on X.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that it successfully carried out an overnight strike on gas and energy infrastructure facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

SOURCE:AA
