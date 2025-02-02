CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem after Trump's tariffs
Fans jeer during "Star-Spangled Banner" before an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild.
Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem after Trump's tariffs
Canadian artist Mandia performed “O Canada” before the American national anthem, as is customary at NHL games. / Photo: AP / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 2, 2025

Canadian hockey fans have booed the US national anthem in Ottawa after American President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada.

Fans at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa jeered during the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Ottawa Senators' home game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Earlier, Trump placed tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, unless the two countries tightened up the borders to cut down on drugs entering the US, as well as illegal immigrants. He also announced a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

RECOMMENDED

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has struck back at US tariffs with CAN$155 billion (US$106 billion) in tariffs on American products entering Canada.

“Tonight, I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade actions, with 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods,” Trudeau said at a news conference, following an hours-long meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force