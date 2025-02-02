The 14th humanitarian aid ship sent by Türkiye entered Gaza from the Rafah border gate on Sunday, Türkiye’s disaster agency has reported.

Aid trucks by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) “loaded with tents and blankets are currently entering Gaza through the Rafah border gate,” the agency said in a statement on X.

“With the power of our state and the support of our nation, we stand with Palestine,” it added.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya previously wrote on X that Türkiye had launched its "Ship of Goodness" to heal the wounds of its brothers and sisters in Gaza.

He noted that the ship was carrying 10,460 tents, 14,350 blankets, 20 portable toilet and shower units, and 300 generators, totalling 871 tons of humanitarian aid.

Emphasising Ankara's commitment to helping those in need, Yerlikaya said the Turkish government would continue to stand by the oppressed and keep extending a helping hand to those in need.