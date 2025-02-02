TÜRKİYE
Türkiye sends 14th ship to Gaza, carrying 871 tons of humanitarian aid
The aid includes 10,460 tents, 14,350 blankets, 20 portable toilets and 300 generators.
The latest shipment reflects Türkiye’s ongoing support for Palestinians and efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israeli attacks. / Photo: AA / AA
February 2, 2025

The 14th humanitarian aid ship sent by Türkiye entered Gaza from the Rafah border gate on Sunday, Türkiye’s disaster agency has reported.

Aid trucks by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) “loaded with tents and blankets are currently entering Gaza through the Rafah border gate,” the agency said in a statement on X.

“With the power of our state and the support of our nation, we stand with Palestine,” it added.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya previously wrote on X that Türkiye had launched its "Ship of Goodness" to heal the wounds of its brothers and sisters in Gaza.

He noted that the ship was carrying 10,460 tents, 14,350 blankets, 20 portable toilet and shower units, and 300 generators, totalling 871 tons of humanitarian aid.

Emphasising Ankara's commitment to helping those in need, Yerlikaya said the Turkish government would continue to stand by the oppressed and keep extending a helping hand to those in need.

47,300 Palestinians killed

The latest shipment reflects Türkiye’s ongoing support for Palestinians and efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israeli attacks.

A ceasefire agreement, which began on January 19, halted Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 111,400 since October 7, 2023.

The conflict has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children, creating one of the worst global humanitarian disasters.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
