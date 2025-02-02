Egypt said that it has a “clear vision” regarding the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza without displacing Palestinians from the territory.

"The Egyptian efforts regarding Gaza are ongoing and will not stop with regard to implementing the specific requirements of the ceasefire agreement in its three stages,” Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told on Sunday during a news conference in Cairo with his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

"We have a clear vision for rebuilding Gaza without any citizen leaving his land," he added.

US President Donald Trump suggested last weekend that Palestinians in Gaza should be relocated to Egypt and Jordan, calling the enclave a “demolition site” after Israel’s war. His proposal, however, was vehemently rejected by Cairo and Amman.

A six-nation Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo on Saturday firmly rejected Palestinian displacement from Gaza and renewed calls for implementing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump's proposal came after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed nearly 47,500 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 111,000 since October 7, 2023.

