TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas Shura council in Doha
Meeting addresses issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza.
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas Shura council in Doha
Fidan (L) started his two-day visit to Doha on Sunday. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 2, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met Hamas Shura Council Chairperson Muhammad Darwish Ismail and other members of the group's political bureau during a visit to the Qatari capital Doha.

The meeting addressed issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X following Sunday's meeting.

On January 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met Darwish at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan had expressed hope for the successful completion of the second and third phases of the truce, which will ultimately lead to a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and begin rebuilding.

Fidan started his two-day visit to Doha on Sunday. Earlier, he met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and addressed a joint news conference.

The ongoing six-week truce is the first part of a three-stage deal that could permanently end Israel’s war in Gaza. The 15-month war has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and left Gaza in ruins.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force