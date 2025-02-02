Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met Hamas Shura Council Chairperson Muhammad Darwish Ismail and other members of the group's political bureau during a visit to the Qatari capital Doha.

The meeting addressed issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X following Sunday's meeting.

On January 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met Darwish at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.