Mexico takes defiant stance after Trump tariffs, Canada to file WTO claim
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum warns that tariffs ordered by Trump would hit Americans with higher prices, saying that reason should prevail.
Sheinbaum says she would provide more details on the retaliatory tariffs she ordered against the US on Monday. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 2, 2025

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has argued that reason should prevail a day after the US announced tariffs against her country, to which she announced retaliatory measures, while Canada seeks to file a World Trade Organization claim against the levies.

She adopted a defiant tone on Sunday as she insisted she doesn't lack the courage to respond.

In a speech outside the Mexican capital, Sheinbaum raised her fist in the air and insisted that the trade penalties first ordered by US President Donald Trump would hit his own people with higher prices.

She also said she would provide more details on the retaliatory tariffs she ordered against the US on Monday.

Her order to retaliate is part of what her government has called "Plan B."

Sheinbaum also sent a message to Mexicans living in the US, telling them they are welcome if they come back.

Canada to file WTO claim

On the other hand, Canada will file a World Trade Organization claim against Trump's tariffs and also seek redress under a regional free trade deal, a Canadian official said Sunday.

"The Canadian government clearly considers these tariffs to be a violation of trade commitments that the United States has taken," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told a briefing.

"We will obviously pursue the legal recourse that we believe we have through the agreements that we share with the United States," the official said, citing the WTO and US-Mexico-Canada agreement (CUSMA) that Trump himself signed in 2018.

Ottawa also unveiled on Sunday a list of 1,256 American goods it plans to target in a first round of counter-tariffs worth $20 billion starting on Tuesday.

The list includes cosmetics, appliances, tyres, tools, plastics, furniture, coffee, wines and spirits, dairy and fruits.

After weeks of threats, Trump on Saturday signed off on 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, and 10 percent levy on Chinese imports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
