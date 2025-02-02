President Donald Trump said that Americans may feel economic "pain" from his tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China but argued it would be "worth the price" to secure US interests.

"Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)" Trump wrote on Sunday morning in all-caps on his Truth Social media platform.

"But we will Make America Great Again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid."

Analysts expect the trade war to slow US growth and increase prices, at least in the short term, something the president had resisted acknowledging after frustration over rising costs was seen as a major factor in his 2024 election win.

Seeking to limit a spike in fuel prices, Trump has put the levy on energy imports from Canada at only 10 percent.

The president, in his order, cited irregular immigration and the trafficking of the deadly opioid fentanyl as reasons for the "emergency" measures.

But on Sunday he also expressed general outrage at trade deficits, which he has long viewed as signs of unfair treatment against the United States.

"The USA has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China (and almost all countries!), owes 36 Trillion Dollars, and we're not going to be the 'Stupid Country' any longer," he wrote.

He later in the evening told reporters that he will speak with both Canada and Mexico regarding the tariffs on Monday.

Both Canada and Mexico already announced retaliatory measures. China vowed to do the same.

Bracing for fallout

North American companies were braced for the move, which could upend industries from autos to consumer goods to energy.