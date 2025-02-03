WORLD
OpenAI launches ChatGPT's latest agent 'deep research'
OpenAI says deep research could find, analyse & synthesise hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report in "tens of minutes vs what would take a human many hours."
OpenAI says deep research is still in its early stages and has limitations. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
February 3, 2025

Generative artificial intelligence heavyweight OpenAI has launched a new AI tool called "deep research", which it said conducts multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks.

"Today, we are launching our next agent capable of doing work for you independently — deep research," OpenAI said on X on Sunday.

Deep research is powered by a version of the upcoming OpenAI o3 model optimised for web browsing and data analysis.

Users have to give a prompt, and OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT will find, analyse, and synthesise several online sources such as text, images, and PDFs to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst, OpenAI said.

"It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours," OpenAI said.

"Deep research is built for people who do intensive knowledge work in areas like finance, science, policy & engineering and need thorough & reliable research."

Early struggles

OpenAI added that deep research is still in its early stages and has limitations.

"It may struggle with distinguishing authoritative information from rumours and currently shows weakness in confidence calibration, often failing to convey uncertainty accurately," it said.

Deep research is available from Sunday on the web version of ChatGPT, and will be rolled out to mobile and desktop apps within February, OpenAI said.

Deep research is the second AI agent launched by OpenAI this year after it previewed a tool in January called Operator, which can perform a variety of tasks such as creating to-do lists or assisting with vacation planning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
