Generative artificial intelligence heavyweight OpenAI has launched a new AI tool called "deep research", which it said conducts multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks.

"Today, we are launching our next agent capable of doing work for you independently — deep research," OpenAI said on X on Sunday.

Deep research is powered by a version of the upcoming OpenAI o3 model optimised for web browsing and data analysis.

Users have to give a prompt, and OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT will find, analyse, and synthesise several online sources such as text, images, and PDFs to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst, OpenAI said.

"It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours," OpenAI said.

"Deep research is built for people who do intensive knowledge work in areas like finance, science, policy & engineering and need thorough & reliable research."