WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Separatist' gunmen kill many and set homes ablaze in Nigeria
Ten people were killed and many displaced in an attack on southeastern Nigeria's Amegu Nkalaha, where gunmen also set homes on fire and destroyed properties in the area.
'Separatist' gunmen kill many and set homes ablaze in Nigeria
Police are investigating the deadly assault in southeastern Nigeria's Ebonyi State. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 3, 2025

Gunmen killed 10 people and displaced many others in an attack on the Amegu Nkalaha community in the southeastern Nigeria's Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, police said on Monday.

The attackers believed to be members of the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), also set fire to several homes and destroyed properties, police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu told Anadolu.

"Several houses were also burned selectively in the area, and other properties were destroyed.

Upon receiving the information, we deployed police operatives to the area," Ukandu said.

"We are currently investigating the incident, while normalcy has returned to the area," he added.

While southeastern Nigeria has faced frequent attacks by armed groups, insecurity in the region has also been fueled by clashes between herders and farmers, with farmland destruction and killings persisting despite calls for a nationwide ranching system.

RelatedNigerian forces repel Boko Haram ambush, kill 34 militants

Road accident claims dozens of lives

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, the largest African nation, with its population, witnessed another deadly incident in Ondo State.

At least 30 people were killed over the weekend in a devastating road crash in the southwestern part of Nigeria, according to local media.

The accident, which occurred Saturday on the Benin-Ore-Ijebu Ode Expressway in the Onipetesi community in the Odigbo Local Government Area, involved two commercial buses heading east, according to PM News Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision caused both vehicles to ignite, leaving many passengers burned beyond recognition.

"Both buses were fully loaded. After the crash, 28 occupants died instantly, while two others succumbed to severe injuries on the way to the hospital," the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Samuel Ibitoye, said Sunday in a statement.

Two survivors are receiving treatment for their injuries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force