BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Stellantis adopts simpler internal organisation as CEO search continues
As part of the plan, Stellantis has consolidated software and engineering under Ned Curic and empowered regional heads in product planning and operations.
Stellantis adopts simpler internal organisation as CEO search continues
Stellantis also announced changes to its top management structure. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
February 3, 2025

Stellantis announced changes aimed at simplifying its structure and speeding up processes, as the automaker presses ahead with a reorganisation it started after former CEO Carlos Tavares left in December.

As part of the plan, Stellantis has integrated its software and engineering activities under Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It has also given greater powers in product planning and development and in industrial and commercial activities to its regional heads.

"Today's announcements will further simplify our organisation and increase our local agility and rigour of execution," said Chairman John Elkann, who is steering the company while it seeks a new permanent CEO.

RECOMMENDED

Stellantis also announced changes to its top management structure.

The head of North American operations Antonio Filosa, who is seen as a candidate to become the group's new CEO, has taken on the additional role of global chief for quality while leaving his job of head of the Jeep brand to Bob Broderdorf.

Alain Favey was appointed as head of the group's Peugeot brand.

RelatedStellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns, company faces uncertain future
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force