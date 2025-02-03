WORLD
South Korean police raid President Yoon's office over martial law probe
The raid targets acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon and bodyguard division head Lee Kwang-woo, accused of abusing power and obstructing the detention of Yoon over his failed martial law bid.
Officers were dispatched to the PSS office inside the presidential compound in Seoul and were waiting for access to conduct the search and seizure.   / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
February 3, 2025

South Korean police carried out another raid on the Presidential Security Service (PSS) over allegations that it attempted to obstruct investigators from executing a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol last month.

Officers were dispatched to the PSS office inside the presidential compound in Seoul and were waiting for access to conduct the search and seizure, Yonhap News reported on Monday.

The raid targets acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, head of the PSS bodyguard division, who are accused of abusing their power and obstructing official duties during an earlier attempt to detain Yoon over his failed martial law bid on Dec. 3.

It marks the fourth raid on the presidential compound since Yoon’s impeachment in December.

Yoon is under criminal investigation for abuse of power and leading an insurrection, making him the first sitting president to be arrested. He is also subject to a travel ban.

Suspended from office since Dec. 14, when parliament voted to impeach him, his case is now before the Constitutional Court, which has up to six months to rule.

Yoon was first detained on Jan. 15 and formally arrested on Jan. 19 in a widening probe into the botched martial law decree, which he defended. He was indicted on Jan. 26.

SOURCE:AA
