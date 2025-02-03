TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Hungarian defence chiefs agree to boost cooperation
Guler and Szalay-Bobrovniczky talk developing bilateral relations, with a spotlight on bolstering cooperation in the defence industry.
Friendly relations between Türkiye and Hungary, bolstered by historical and cultural ties, have gained momentum across various fields. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 3, 2025

Turkish Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler has met with his Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky to discuss bilateral military cooperation and regional defence issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Guler and Szalay-Bobrovniczky held one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings at Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry in the capital Ankara on Monday, the ministry said in a statement on X.

"We attach special importance to bilateral cooperation with our friend and ally Hungary," Guler said in a news conference along with Szalay-Bobrovniczky following the meetings, adding that Hungary is one of Türkiye's "most important partners in Europe."

Guler stressed that they had productive talks about further developing bilateral relations, with a spotlight on bolstering cooperation in the defence industry.

For his part, Szalay-Bobrovniczky expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations are at their “most advanced level.” He noted that Hungary is "proud" of maintaining cooperation with Türkiye both directly and within NATO.

The two defence ministers also discussed the war in Ukraine, with Szalay-Bobrovniczky stressing that Hungary wants the war to end as soon as possible.

Strategic cooperation

The two countries also established a working group in the defence industry at the first ministerial meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary Defense Innovation Working Group, which took place on Monday.

“We have taken the first steps to establish new partnerships in strategic areas such as unmanned air and land systems, simulation and training technologies, test and innovation centres," Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said.

He noted that trade between Türkiye and Hungary has surged eightfold over the past 22 years, reaching $4.4 billion. Meanwhile, the advancement of their relationship to an "enhanced strategic partnership" has opened doors for increased collaboration.

Friendly relations between Türkiye and Hungary, bolstered by historical and cultural ties, have gained momentum across various fields with a rise in mutual high-level visits and consultations.

2024 was celebrated as the Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year, and 2025 is celebrated as the Turkish-Hungarian Year of Science and Innovation, with faith that ties between the countries will further strengthen with surging momentum in every field.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
