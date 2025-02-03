President Donald Trump has delayed the start of tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month after the US neighbours struck last-minute deals to tighten border measures against the flow of migrants and the drug fentanyl.

As part of a series of agreements between the closely connected neighbours, Mexico will reinforce security along its border with the United States to fight drug trafficking, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with much respect for our relationship and sovereignty," Sheinbaum said on social media platform X.

"Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 National Guard troops to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl," she said.

"The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico," she added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said he had a "good" phone call with Trump and laid out the steps Ottawa would take to tackle the flow of fentanyl and migrants.

"Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," Trudeau said in a statement on X, adding that nearly 10,000 frontline personnel will be protecting the border.

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar; we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- US Joint Strike Force to combat organised crime, fentanyl and money laundering."