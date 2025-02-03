Despite ongoing provocations from Israel, the exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas continues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's readiness to “do whatever is necessary to make the ceasefire agreement permanent.”

“The vast difference between the condition of prisoners released by Israel and the captives set free by Hamas is enough to see the difference in mentality,” he said, referring to the physical state of the people swapped as part of the prisoner exchange deal.

“We cannot leave our brothers and sisters in Gaza alone during this period. I once again repeat my call to provide more support to the oppressed people of Gaza ahead of the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

