Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Türkiye's Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan draws attention to the "vast difference" in the well-being of prisoners released by Israel and Hamas, which illustrates Tel Aviv's brutality.
“We cannot  leave our brothers and sisters in Gaza alone during this period," says Turkish president. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal Sema
February 3, 2025

Despite ongoing provocations from Israel, the exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas continues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's readiness to “do whatever is necessary to make the ceasefire agreement permanent.”

“The vast difference between the condition of prisoners released by Israel and the captives set free by Hamas is enough to see the difference in mentality,” he said, referring to the physical state of the people swapped as part of the prisoner exchange deal.

“We cannot leave our brothers and sisters in Gaza alone during this period. I once again repeat my call to provide more support to the oppressed people of Gaza ahead of the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

Rebuilding after Türkiye quakes

As the anniversary of the earthquake that struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023, approaches, President Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to reconstruction and earthquake preparedness.

"We aim to make our disaster-affected cities more magnificent than before, with their infrastructure, superstructure, historical and natural beauties," Erdogan stated, emphasising the government's dedication to restoring affected regions.

He highlighted the urgency of seismic safety measures, adding, "We have no option but to quickly make our cities, particularly Istanbul, earthquake-resistant."

Reflecting on recent earthquakes in Greece, he underscored the vital importance of preparedness, stating, "The quakes in Greece remind us of the value of our efforts and that earthquake preparedness is a matter of survival for our country."

As Türkiye continues its extensive urban transformation projects, authorities remain steadfast in fortifying cities against future seismic threats.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
