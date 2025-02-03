US President Donald Trump has said he wants to negotiate an agreement with Ukraine in which Kiev guarantees supplies of rare earth metals, key elements used in electronics, in exchange for aid.

"We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earths and other things," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

Asked by one reporter if he wanted Ukraine to give the resources to the United States, Trump replied: "Yeah, I want to have security of rare earths."

Trump complained that the US is providing Ukraine with more economic and military aid than Europe and suggested Kiev is open to his proposal.

"We're telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earth. We want what we put up to go in terms of a guarantee. We want a guarantee. We're handing them money hand over fist," he said. "We're putting in hundreds of billions of dollars."