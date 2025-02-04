Pro-Palestine protesters, including American anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews, are planning a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US outside the White House during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"American Orthodox Jews are preparing for a massive protest outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday," Voice of Rabbies said on X.

"There will be a mass protest against the Zionist heretic criminal Netanyahu, who will meet with President Trump at the White House."

Protesters will also gather outside Blair House, or the President's Guest House, to demand the arrest of Netanyahu.

"This man should not be welcomed — he should be arrested," CodePink said.

"Protestors will be outside the Blair House 24/7 while he's staying there, and we're in the Senate today keeping an eye out for him."

This is not Netanyahu's first visit to Washington during his genocidal war in Gaza.

In July 2024, protesters demonstrated outside the Congress in the capital as Congressmen gave a rockstar welcome to Netanyahu before he gave his speech amid Tel Aviv's carnage in the blockaded enclave, demanding an end to US aid to Israel.

Trump, Netanyahu meeting