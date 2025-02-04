WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Senate confirms Chris Wright as Trump's energy secretary
Wright was confirmed in a 59-38 vote, and previously promised to "unleash American energy at home and abroad" to restore US' dominance.
US Senate confirms Chris Wright as Trump's energy secretary
Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight the climate crisis. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
February 4, 2025

The US Senate has approved the nomination of Christopher Wright to lead the Energy Department on Monday.

President Donald Trump's pick was confirmed on Monday in a 59-38 vote.

During his confirmation hearing on January 15, Wright said he would work to implement his agenda for all sources of "affordable, reliable and secure" American energy.

He promised to "unleash American energy at home and abroad" to "restore our energy dominance," saying it is critical that the US "lead the world in innovation and technology breakthroughs" and to build things in America again and remove barriers to progress.

Loud voice against climate crisis

RECOMMENDED

Wright, CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight the climate crisis.

He says more fossil fuel production can lift people out of poverty around the globe.

Wright will be in charge of an agency whose budget is around $50 billion, around half of which goes toward maintaining the country's nuclear weapons stockpile.

He will also be in charge of the department's 17 national labs that cover everything from research fusion energy to supercomputing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump