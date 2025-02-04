The Japanese government is considering offering medical care in the world's fourth-largest economy for sick and wounded residents of besieged Gaza, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said.

Ishiba told a parliament session on Monday that his administration is working on a policy to provide support in Japan for "those who are ill or injured in Gaza".

He said that educational opportunities could also be offered to people from Gaza.

Ishiba was responding to a lawmaker who had asked whether a 2017 scheme to accept Syrian refugees as students could be used as a reference point to help Gaza residents.

"We are thinking about launching a similar programme for Gaza, and the government will make efforts towards the realisation of this plan," Ishiba said.

Under a different framework, as of the end of last year, Japan had accepted a total of 82 people as students from Syria who were recognised as refugees by the UN refugee agency, a foreign ministry official in charge of aid programmes said.

The director of Gaza hospitals said 6,000 patients were ready to be transferred from the Palestinian territory, and more than 12,000 were "in dire need of treatment".