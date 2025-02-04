El Salvador's leader has made the extraordinary offer to jail Americans sent by their own country, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.

It is uncommon for democratic countries to send their own citizens to serve prison sentences abroad.

But Rubio welcomed an offer to do just that by President Nayib Bukele, whose sweeping crackdown on crime has won him soaring popularity at home and hero status for many in President Donald Trump's orbit.

"He has offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals in custody in our country, including those with US citizenship and legal residency," Rubio told reporters in San Salvador.

"No country's ever made an offer of friendship such as this," Rubio said.

"We are profoundly grateful. I spoke to President Trump about this earlier today," he said.

Rubio said that Bukele was also willing to take back Salvadoran citizens as well as nationals of other countries.

Rubio appeared to suggest that the prison transfer would focus on members of Latin American gangs, such as El Salvador's MS-13 and Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, who have acquired US citizenship.

"Any unlawful immigrant and illegal immigrant in the United States who is a dangerous criminal -- MS-13, Tren de Aragua, whatever it may be -- he has offered his jails," Rubio said.

Since his return to the White House last month, Trump has put a top priority on speeding up the deportation of millions of people in the United States without legal status.

Trump has sought to crackdown on the right to birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the US Constitution.

Trump has also unveiled plans to detain 30,000 migrants at the US base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba -- a prison which previous Democratic presidents hoped to close.

Latin America's biggest jail

In a symbol of his anti-crime effort, a year ago Bukele opened Latin America's largest prison in an uninhabited area on the outskirts of Tecoluca, 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of San Salvador.

The prison, surrounded by huge concrete walls, is designed for 40,000 detainees, with around 15,000 estimated to be there now.