After a seven-year gap, direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on track to resume, with Bangladesh’s Civil Aviation Authority granting approval to Pakistani private airline Fly Jinnah for a Karachi-Dhaka route.

Before launching operations in Bangladesh, Fly Jinnah must appoint a local General Sales Agent in the country, according to the chairperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan.

Speaking to TRT World, a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) representative said while PIA does fly to Bangladesh directly, currently there were no listed flight for the next few months. If you try booking a flight on PIA’s website, it shows Dhaka as an option but when you select it, there are no scheduled flights.

Fly Jinnah is a budget airline and is a joint venture between Pakistan’s Lakson Group and UAE-based Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier headquartered in Sharjah.

Abdul Naser Khan, additional secretary to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism confirmed to ANI news outlook that a deal would be signed to resume this direct flight.

Passenger announcement

This comes after Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan said last month that Bangladesh's national carrier, Biman, had plans to operate Dhaka to Karachi to London.

The relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh—once two halves of the same country until East Pakistan became independent after the 1971 civil war—has been steadily strengthening.