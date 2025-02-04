China countered President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products with tariffs of its own on multiple US imports on Tuesday as well as announcing an antitrust investigation into Google and other trade measures.

China said it would implement a 15 percent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products as well as a 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the US. The tariffs would take effect next Monday.

“The US’s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement from a Ministry of Finance office said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.”

In addition, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Tuesday it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws.

The announcement didn't mention the tariffs but came just minutes after Trump’s 10 percent tariffs on China were to take effect.

Trump's tariff regime