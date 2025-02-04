US President Donald Trump's "MAGA" chant has gone from being a catchy campaign slogan that resonated with American voters to a lodestar seemingly guiding the world's largest economy through what his ardent backer Elon Musk calls a "fork in the road".

Trump's journey down the path of protectionism with aggressive proclamations, including an executive order freezing foreign aid for 90 days, has predictably elicited strong responses to this paradigm shift in policy-making with repercussions worldwide.

However, not everyone is fulminating at the thought of the new US administration seeking to change course on foreign and economic policies.

Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta urges Africa to treat Trump's move as a "wake-up call", contesting the notion that protectionist American steps would leave the continent in the lurch.

"I saw some people the other day crying, 'Oh! I don't know...Trump has said he's not giving us any more money.' Why are you crying? It is not your government. It is not your country," Kenyatta said at the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit in Mombasa on Jan 28.

Self-dependence model

Africa possesses a wealth of natural resources that can be harnessed to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on foreign aid.

A 2019 United Nations report states that Africa is home to about 30% of the world's mineral reserves, 12% of its oil and 8% of natural gas reserves.

The continent is also the storehouse of around 40% of the world's gold and nearly 90% of its chromium and platinum.

The report mentions petroleum and coal as the most abundant minerals in 22 of Africa's 54 countries.

In 2019, Nigeria produced most of the continent's petroleum (25%), followed by Angola (17%) and Algeria (16%). The agricultural sector, which employs a significant portion of the population, also has immense potential.

Experts have long been saying that sustainable management and extraction of natural resources could help African nations generate substantial revenue, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

Strategies to leverage internal financing mechanisms can support these development goals and help nations break free of the cycle of debt and underdevelopment.

According to the World Bank, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents a significant opportunity for countries on the continent "to bring 30 million people out of extreme poverty and raise the incomes of 68 million others who live on less than $5.50 per day".

With the implementation of AfCFTA, trade facilitation measures that cut red tape and simplify customs procedures alone would drive $292 billion of the $450 billion in potential income gains.

‘Good stewards of tax dollars’

So, what does the Trump administration's radical funding turnaround mean until Africa and the rest of the world learn to do without it?

In her first briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump's plan to pause billions of dollars in US funding was all about being "good stewards of tax dollars".

The move potentially cuts off billions of dollars’ worth of life-saving assistance worldwide. In 2023, the US remained the largest single donor of aid globally, disbursing $72 billion in assistance.