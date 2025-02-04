Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara on Wednesday for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has announced.

The meeting comes at a time of evolving geopolitical dynamics in Europe and the Middle East, with both countries playing key roles in regional stability, migration policies, and defence cooperation.

Türkiye and Germany share deep historical, economic, and social ties, with Germany hosting one of the largest Turkish diaspora communities in the world.

The discussions will focus on defence industry cooperation, while broader Türkiye-Germany relations will be addressed in all aspects, Altun said on Tuesday.