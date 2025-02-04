Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Syria's transitional government AhmedAl Sharaa have met in Ankara, marking a historic step toward deepening bilateral relations and fostering regional stability.

During their discussions on Tuesday, both leaders emphasised security cooperation, economic recovery, and the reconstruction of war-torn Syria, highlighting a new phase of engagement between the two nations.

President Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s long-standing support for Syria, stating, "Just as we did not leave our Syrian brothers and sisters alone in their most desperate and difficult days, we will continue to provide them with the required support in the new period."

He underscored Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, saying, "The basis of our policy towards our neighbor Syria has long been preserving this country's territorial integrity and unity." Erdogan added that both nations agreed to take joint steps to ensure security and economic stability in Syria.

The Turkish leader also reiterated Ankara’s readiness to assist Syria in counterterrorism efforts, stressing, "We are ready to provide the required support to Syria in the fight against all kinds of terrorism, whether it be Daesh or the PKK/YPG."

Economic and humanitarian cooperation

On the economic front, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s willingness to contribute to Syria’s post-war reconstruction.

"We are ready to support the reconstruction of Syria's devastated cities. As Syria's economic development accelerates, voluntary returns will also gain momentum," said Erdogan.

President Al Sharaa welcomed the prospect of closer cooperation with Türkiye in key sectors, expressing gratitude for Ankara’s continued support.

"The Syrian people will never forget the noble stance of Turkish institutions, the Turkish state, and the Turkish people," he said.