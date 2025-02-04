Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the White House to meet Donald Trump to discuss the truce with Palestinian resistance group Hamas, as the US president's Middle East envoy said war-battered Gaza would remain uninhabitable for years.

Netanyahu's arrival ignited pro-Palestine protests outside the White House.

After Trump claimed credit for securing the Israel-Hamas truce after more than 15 months of Israel's genocidal war, he was likely to urge his ally Netanyahu to stick to the deal — parts of which have yet to be finalised.

On Tuesday, Israel said hours ahead of the White House talks it was sending a team to mediator Qatar to discuss the second phase of the agreement, which could lead to a more permanent end to the war.

Hamas said on Tuesday negotiations for the second phase had begun, with spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou saying the focus was on "shelter, relief and reconstruction".

Trump has touted a plan to "clean out" Gaza, calling for Palestinians to move to Egypt or Jordan.

Both countries have flatly rejected this, and on Tuesday their leaders stressed "the need to commit to the united Arab position" that would help achieve peace, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Palestinians of Gaza have also denounced Trump's idea.

"Trump thinks Gaza is a pile of garbage — absolutely not," said 34-year-old Hatem Azzam, a resident of the southern city of Rafah.

"Trump and Netanyahu must understand... we will not leave."

Before the leaders' meeting, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters that "when the president talks about 'cleaning it out,' he talks about making it habitable".

Witkoff said it was "unfair" and "preposterous" to suggest Gaza can be rebuilt and made habitable within five years of the war's end.

Netanyahu's 'place is with the ICC'

Neturei Karta, a US-based Jewish group opposing Netanyahu's visit to White House, said "anti-Zionist Jews will join multiple protests today against the war criminal Netanyahu. He does not speak in the name of the Jewish people. His place is with the ICC, facing accountability for his actions."

"Do not give respect, support and sympathy to Netanyahu and his state of Israel," Yisroel Dovid Weiss of Neturei Karta told TRT World.

"Stop its footsteps, just like South Africa, apartheid was stopped."

This is Netanyahu's first trip outside Israel since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for him, accusing him of crimes against humanity during the genocidal war in Gaza.

Washington does not recognise ICC's authority over its citizens or territory.

Meanwhile, advocates, including officials from the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), Code Pink, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action), warned that Trump's support for Netanyahu undermines peace efforts and humanitarian aid.

"President Trump has made a commitment to making America great again. It is imperative that he prioritise American interests, and does not allow himself to be dictated by an Israeli prime minister," said USCMO's Secretary General Oussama Jammal.