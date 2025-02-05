President Donald Trump has said the United States will occupy the war-torn Gaza, as he addressed reporters at the White House after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the country's genocidal war in Gaza.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it. And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on this site," Trump said in his controversial remarks on Tuesday.

He claimed "everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land."

He said "the same people", referring to resistance group Hamas, should not be in charge of rebuilding and occupying the land.

"We’ll do what is necessary," Trump said about the possibility of deploying troops to Gaza. "If it’s necessary, we’ll do that." He said people from around the world would live in Gaza after its redevelopment.

Trump added the US would level destroyed buildings and "create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

"I love Israel. I will visit there and I'll visit Gaza and I'll visit Saudi Arabia and I'll visit other places all over the Middle East," Trump told reporters, without committing to any timetable.

The comments came after Trump earlier suggested that uprooted Palestinians in Gaza be "permanently" resettled outside the war-torn territory.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, said Trump's plan could "change history."

He said "it's worth paying attention to this" idea and added that it's "something that could change history."