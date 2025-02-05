TÜRKİYE
Emine Erdogan, Türkiye's First Lady, meets with Syrian counterpart
Emine Erdogan and Latifa al Durubi meet in Ankara and exchange views on humanitarian aid, social solidarity, empowerment of women, role of education.
Emine Erdogan with Latifa al Durubi, the wife of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shaara. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
February 5, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife, Emine Erdogan, has met with Latifa al Durubi, the wife of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shaara.

During the meeting, which took place at the State Guesthouse in the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan and al Durubi exchanged views on humanitarian aid, social solidarity, empowerment of women, and the role of education.

They also discussed the steps that Türkiye and Syria can take together for women and children who have suffered the most from the war.

Al Durubi expressed her gratitude to Türkiye for its support in the reconstruction of Syria.

'We stand by Syrian people’​​​​​​'

Erdogan shared a statement on the details of the meeting on the social media platform X. "I was delighted to welcome Ms. Latifa Al Durubi, the esteemed wife of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, who paid an official visit to our country today."

She wrote, "We had the opportunity to discuss many important issues such as humanitarian aid, social solidarity, the empowerment of women, and the role of education. In particular, we discussed the steps we can take together for women and children, who suffer the most from war all over the world."

"I expressed that we stand by the Syrian people today, as we have done in the past, in the process of rebuilding Syria and healing the wounds. I believe that a future of peace and stability is the result of joint efforts, and I hope that every step to be taken on this path will be a lasting hope for the people of the region," the statement read.

SOURCE:AA
