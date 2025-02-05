US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing Washington from a number of United Nations bodies, including its Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and setting up a broader review of US funding for the multilateral organisation.

The executive order signed on Tuesday said it withdrew Washington from UNHRC and the main UN relief agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), and would review involvement in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The moves were made in protest against what White House staff secretary Will Scharf described as "anti-American bias" at the UN agencies.

The 47 members of the UN Human Rights Council are elected by the General Assembly to three-year terms, with the United States ending its latest term on December 31. It currently has observer status at the body.

Tuesday's order would appear to end all US participation in the council's activities, which include reviews of countries' human rights records and specific allegations of rights abuses.

"More generally, the executive order calls for review of American involvement and funding in the UN in light of the wild disparities and levels of funding among different countries," said Scharf.

Trump highlighted the "tremendous potential" of the UN but said it is "not being well run."

"It should be funded by everybody, but we're disproportionate, as we always seem to be," he said.