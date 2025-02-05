Britain's foreign secretary David Lammy, in a visit to Ukraine, will announce a further $68.7 million in financial support to help put it in the "strongest position possible".

During his visit on Wednesday, the second since he became foreign minister last year, Lammy will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government figures to discuss how Britain and international partners can continue to support Ukraine.

Lammy's visit comes as Kiev tries to establish close relations with the new administration of US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to bring a quick end to the nearly three-year-old war with Russia.

"Our support for Ukraine remains unbreakable," Lammy said. "We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond."

The foreign office said Britain would provide three million pounds for deliveries of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria, with whom Ukraine wants to restore relations after the ouster of Bashar al Assad, a close Russian ally.