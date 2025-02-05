China has delayed imports of up to 600,000 metric tons of mostly Australian wheat and offered some of these cargoes to other buyers as ample domestic supplies reduce demand in the world's top buyer of the grain, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the matter have said.

China accounted for 6 percent of global wheat imports in the year to June 2024, according to US Department of Agriculture data. With its outsized role in the market, the country's lower intake may pressure benchmark Chicago wheat prices, which remain below $6 a bushel after falling to a four-year low of $5.14 in July.

The country is well-stocked after plentiful corn and wheat harvests and to support local prices that have fallen as a result it does not want new wheat to arrive until as late as April, the sources said.

One of the sources, a Singapore-based trader at an international company that sells US and Australian wheat into Asia, said he had direct knowledge of four shipments carrying around 240,000 metric tons, three from Australia and one from Canada, that Chinese buyers were trying to resell in Southeast Asia.

The trader said he had heard from other traders that around 10 ships in total from Australia and Canada were being delayed resold, each carrying around 60,000 tons of wheat.

"China has postponed the delivery time of several wheat cargoes that were to be shipped from Australia and Canada," he said.

"There are ample supplies in the Chinese market and their local prices have fallen."

Chinese wheat importers