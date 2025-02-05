Global gold demand hit a record high of 4,974 tons in 2024, driven by strong central bank purchases and growing investment interest, according to the World Gold Council’s latest report released on Wednesday.

This surge, coupled with record gold prices, resulted in the total value of demand soaring to an all-time high of $382 billion, the Gold Demand Trends r eport said.

Central banks played a pivotal role, purchasing more than 1,000 tons of gold for the third consecutive year. In 2024, central banks purchases totaled at 1,045 tons, with the fourth quarter's figure alone accounting for 333 tons.

Investment demand also posted a remarkable year-on-year growth of 25% to 1,180 tons, the highest level in four years led by a resurgence in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Meanwhile, demand for gold bars and coins remained stable at 1,186 tons, reflecting sustained interest among retail investors.

However, the jewelry sector faced challenges, with annual demand declining by 11% to 1,877 tons as record-high gold prices dampened consumer interest, particularly in China, where demand fell 24% at an annualized pace.

Indian jewelry demand showed resilience, recording only a 2% decline despite the high-price environment.