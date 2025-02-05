The Chinese foreign ministry called for dialogue between China and the United States on Wednesday as an additional 10% in US tariffs on all Chinese products kicked in.

China, in response to the latest US tariffs, has announced counter-tariffs of up to 15% on some US imports starting on February 10, buying Washington and Beijing time to try to hammer out a deal.

"What is needed now is not unilateral, additional tariffs but dialogue and consultation based on equality and mutual respect," said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

A new round of talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, building on their last telephone call two weeks ago, is seen as key to a potential easing or delay of US tariffs as conversations with Mexican and Canadian leaders did on Monday in their bids to avert US tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods.