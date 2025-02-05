WORLD
Sweden in shock after deadly mass shooting in history leaves 11 people dead
Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer called the shooting “an event that shakes our entire society to its core.”
The school, called Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older/ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2025

Sweden's worst mass shooting left at least 11 people dead, including the gunman, and at least five seriously wounded at an adult education center west of Stockholm as officials warned that the death toll could rise.

The gunman's motive hadn't been determined by early Wednesday as theScandinaviannation — where gun violence at schools is very rare — reeled from an attack with such bloodshed that police early on said it was difficult to count the number of dead among the carnage.

Officials said Wednesday that three women and two men, all with gunshot wounds, underwent surgery at Orebro University Hospital.

All were in serious but stable condition after being admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman was treated for minor injuries and was stable.

All of the victims are over age 18, officials said. No other patients related to the shooting were admitted to Orebro University Hospital overnight.

The school, called Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training and programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

It is on the outskirts of Orebro, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and PrimeMinisterUlfKristersson ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the Royal Palace and government buildings. The Swedish news agency TT reported that officials have planned a news conference for Wednesday morning.

The shooting started Tuesdayafternoon after many students had gone home following a national exam. Students sheltered in nearby buildings, and other parts of the school were evacuated following the shooting.

Authorities were working to identify the deceased, and police said the toll could rise. Roberto Eid Forest, head of the local police, told reporters that the suspected gunman was among the dead.

There were no warnings beforehand, and police believe the perpetrator acted alone. Police haven't said if the man was a student at the school. They haven't released a possiblemotive, but authorities said there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

Police raided the suspect’s home after Tuesday’s shooting, but it wasn’t immediately clear what they found.

“Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people,” theprimeminister told reporters in Stockholm late Tuesday. “This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history. Many questions remain unanswered, and I cannot provide those answers either.

“But the time will come when we will know what happened, how it could occur, and what motives may have been behind it. Let us not speculate,” he said.

SOURCE:AP
