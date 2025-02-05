Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling it "unacceptable."

“Even opening such a discussion is wrong,” Fidan stated on Wednesday, reaffirming Türkiye’s opposition to any initiative that seeks to remove the people of Gaza from their homeland.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US will "take over" Gaza, shortly after suggesting a permanent resettlement of Palestinians outside the enclave.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," he said during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.