'Trump's Gaza plan unacceptable, even discussing it wrong' — Fidan
Trump announced a plan for the US to “take over” Gaza and “develop it after relocating Palestinians to neighboring countries.”
Fidan says Trump's Gaza displacement plan 'unacceptable,' even opening it up for discussion is wrong. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
February 5, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling it "unacceptable."

“Even opening such a discussion is wrong,” Fidan stated on Wednesday, reaffirming Türkiye’s opposition to any initiative that seeks to remove the people of Gaza from their homeland.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US will "take over" Gaza, shortly after suggesting a permanent resettlement of Palestinians outside the enclave.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," he said during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump says US will occupy Gaza and 'do a job with it'
On Syria, Fidan emphasised that Damascus has no plans for federalism or autonomy, reaffirming that the Syrian government is committed to maintaining its territorial integrity.

“The stance of Syrian President al Sharaa on the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation is extremely clear and aligns with Türkiye’s security needs,” he added.

Fidan further noted that Syria has pledged to either expel or eliminate all PKK terrorists who have entered the country from various nations in order to preserve its national unity.

He also announced plans for a joint mechanism between Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the Daesh terror group.

