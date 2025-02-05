WORLD
5 MIN READ
'We will not leave': Palestinians stand firm against Trump's Gaza plan
Palestinians reject US President Donald Trump's plan of building a resort over the destroyed enclave, saying they will not leave their homeland.
'We will not leave': Palestinians stand firm against Trump's Gaza plan
A Palestinian man stands atop a building destroyed during the Israeli offensive in Khan Younis in southern Gaza February 5, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere, vowing to never leave the ruins of their homes in the coastal enclave that Trump wants to turn into a "Riviera of the Middle East".

"Trump can go to hell, with his ideas, with his money, and with his beliefs. We are going nowhere. We are not some of his assets," said Samir Abu Basel in Gaza City via a chat app.

"If he wants to resolve this conflict he should take the Israelis and put them in one of the states (in America). They are the strangers, not the Palestinians. We are the owners of the land," said the father of five, who has been displaced from his house near Jabalia on Gaza's northern edge.

Trump said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live after over 15 months of Israeli bombardment devastated the tiny coastal enclave and killed more than 47,000 people, by Palestinian tallies.

RelatedTrump says US will occupy Gaza and 'do a job with it'

Gaza residents said after war and bombs had failed to eject them from Gaza, Trump would not succeed in doing so.

"He spoke with much arrogance...he can test us, and soon he will find out his fantasies don't work with us," said Abu Basel.

As attacks raged in Israel's war on Gaza, Palestinians feared they would suffer another "Nakba," or catastrophe, the time when hundreds of thousands were dispossessed of their homes in the war that led to the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

Now they fear another round of displacement.

"We will not leave our areas, we will not allow a second Nakba. We have brought our kids up teaching them that they can't leave their home and they can't allow a second Nakba," Um Tamer Jamal, a 65-year-old mother of six, told Reuters via a chat app.

"(Trump) is crazy. We didn't leave Gaza under the bombardment and the starvation, how does he intend to eject us? We are going nowhere," she said from Gaza City.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian groups unite

The shock move from Trump, a former New York property developer, was swiftly condemned by international powers as well as Palestinian leaders.

The Palestinian Authority of Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas united in rejecting what they said was a plan to seize the Mediterranean coastal territory and expel Palestinians from their homeland.

Abbas said the Palestinians would not relinquish "their land, rights, and sacred sites, and that Gaza is an integral part of the land of the State of Palestine, along with the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem."

Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior official of Hamas, which ruled Gaza before fighting Israel in a brutal war there, said Trump's statement about taking over the enclave was "ridiculous and absurd".

"Any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region," he told Reuters, saying Hamas remains committed to the ceasefire accord with Israel and negotiating its next phase.

The initial six-week truce, agreed with Egyptian and Qatari mediators and backed by the US, has remained largely intact but prospects for a durable settlement are unclear.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, families sitting near the rubble of a destroyed building said they were waiting for their homes to be rebuilt, not to be expelled from them.

Addressing President Trump, Ahmed Shahin said: "You helped Israel in the first place in this destruction that we can see here. Therefore, you have to rebuild for us while we are on this land. You can't say we have to leave for you to rebuild."

RelatedTürkiye and Egypt reject Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'
Honduras president-elect vows to take office despite election recount
Japan, Philippines sign new security pacts as regional tensions rise
Taiwan locates black box for lost F-16 jet