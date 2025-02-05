Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that Syria's transitional government has no plans for a federation or autonomous regions, reaffirming Türkiye’s strong stance on maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency on Wednesday in Ankara, Fidan highlighted key discussions between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Syria's transitional government AhmedAl Sharaa, emphasising cooperation on reconstruction, border security, and counterterrorism efforts against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist organisations.

Expectations from Syria

Fidan underscored Türkiye’s expectations from the new Syrian leadership, stressing that Damascus must take full ownership of its national challenges and ensure that no threats arise against Türkiye or regional stability.

"Our number-one expectation from Ahmad Al Sharaa is to take ownership of the country’s problems and resolve them. We expect them to address issues that pose a threat to Türkiye and the region," he stated.

Türkiye, he added, holds the same expectations for its neighbours, including Iraq and Iran, emphasising that Türkiye does not threaten its neighbouring countries and expects the same in return.

He reaffirmed that Syria must eliminate all PKK-affiliated terrorists within its borders to safeguard its sovereignty and national unity.

Fidan also pointed out that PKK/YPG forces exploited the chaos under the ousted Assad regime to establish a de facto presence in northern Syria, further destabilising the region.

He also welcomed Al Sharaa’s firm stance against the PKK/YPG, saying it aligns with Türkiye’s security concerns. He noted that Syria has committed to expelling or neutralising foreign PKK terrorists to maintain its national unity.